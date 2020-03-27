Ohio State landed its fifth recruit in the past two weeks for the 2021 class Friday, as five-star running back TreVeyon Henderson announced his commitment to Ohio State on social media.

Henderson, the No. 2 running back in the nation per 247Sports, hails from Hopewell, Virginia, and is the latest addition to a Buckeye recruiting class that ranks No. 1 in the nation and boasts 15 commits.

At 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, Henderson is the No. 17 overall player in the class, making him the second-highest rated prospect in Ohio State’s class.

Henderson joins four-star running back Evan Pryor, who committed March 16, in the class. Pryor is the No. 6 running back in 2021.

The Buckeyes landed Oklahoma transfer running back Trey Sermon this past Sunday as the future of the position in Columbus has quickly taken shape.

Previously, injuries to redshirt sophomore Master Teague and sophomore Marcus Crowley, along with just one back in the 2020 class –– three-star Miyan Williams –– opened up questions for who would become the heir apparent to J.K. Dobbins next season and beyond.