Ohio State men’s basketball has now lost two of its top three 2019 recruits in three days, as freshman forward Alonzo Gaffney will leave the program to pursue professional opportunities, per a report from 247Sports.

Gaffney, the No. 2 recruit coming out of Ohio in 2019, played in 17 games for the Buckeyes and averaged 1.9 points per game in his first and only season in Columbus.

Gaffney joins freshman guard D.J. Carton –– a fellow top 50 recruit in the class –– in exiting the program after one season. Carton announced he would enter the transfer portal Thursday.

Gaffney logged double-digit minutes on just five occasions this season, with the final time coming in Ohio State’s Dec. 17 matchup with Southeast Missouri State. He did not play in any of the Buckeyes’ final five games of the season.

Ahead of Ohio State’s Feb. 27 matchup with Nebraska, head coach Chris Holtmann said Gaffney would be sidelined with an undisclosed illness, which he also said kept the 6-foot-9 forward out of the Buckeyes’ next game against Michigan. Gaffney was not with the team on the bench for the game.

Before the regular season home finale against Illinois on March 5, Holtmann said Gaffney would again be out, but said he couldn’t comment further about why he was unavailable to play.