In a 12-hour span from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, the Big Ten Tournament banned spectators, Ohio State and several other universities suspended in-person instruction, the Buckeyes’ football team canceled its Spring Game and the NBA suspended all league play in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

While exploring Indianapolis with coaches Thursday morning, Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann received a phone call from athletic director Gene Smith. The Big Ten Tournament was off.

“Surreal seems to be the common word, I think, for all of us,” Holtmann said. “It’s unique to anything that any of us — I don’t think we could have thought of this in our wildest imaginations.”

Holtmann added that he supports the Big Ten’s decision, saying it was the “right call.”

Just hours prior, Ohio State was partaking in walkthroughs and warmups in preparation to play Purdue at 6:30 p.m.

The news wasn’t necessarily a big surprise, Holtmann said, because of prior conversations with Smith Wednesday, but having already gone through gameday prep it was a shock to the system.

“I was under the assumption that the day was gonna go ahead and happen,” Holtmann said. “So I was a little bit surprised.”

Ohio State senior forward Andre Wesson was gearing up to play in his final conference tournament.

Admitting he was not one to frequent social media, Wesson said he heard the news from teammates.

“It hurts for sure, but hopefully the NCAA Tournament will still be in play and we can do our thing in that,” Wesson said.

Wesson added that he understands the conference’s decision, and the team has been taking small precautions such as frequent hand washing and avoiding contact with too many outside people.

“I think all of our players were in favor of playing, but they were also leaning on us to lead them, and guide them and make the right decision,” Holtmann said.

Holtmann said Ohio State coaches will not be taking recruiting trips in alignment with Ohio State’s COVID-19 travel restrictions. Without an opponent to prepare for, there’s not as high a work load for the staff, Holtmann said.

“I’ll probably get to know my daughter a little better,” Holtmann said. “And my wife. Might actually go out to dinner, I might actually get the chance to read to my daughter a few times here this week.”

Right after Holtmann’s original interview availability was ended, reporters were called back over to him as news broke that Duke and Kansas had withdrawn from the NCAA Tournament.

Holtmann originally stated that conversations about his admitted concerns with playing in March Madness should wait two or three days for more information to come out about the disease, spread and advise on sporting events from medical professionals, but now foresees a domino effect.

For now, the Buckeyes will operate under the assumption that the Tournament is on, Holtmann said.

“We probably all see where this is heading,” Holtmann said. “We’re just trying not to be premature.”

He said he hopes the event is postponed, rather than canceled, and “loves” the idea of May or June Madness as opposed to March.

Ohio State will host a watch party for Selection Sunday at Holtmann’s house and begin preparations that night for its opponent should the NCAA Tournament continue as scheduled, the coach said.