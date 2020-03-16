Ohio State students will virtually attend a few more classes than expected due to COVID-19.

In an email to the university community Monday, Bruce McPheron, executive vice president and provost, announced classes will end April 24 instead of April 20 and final exam dates will change from April 22-28 to April 27-May 1 in response to the extra week of spring break.

“We want to ensure that students and faculty do not lose time for teaching and learning because of the extension of spring break and resumption of classes on Monday, March 23,” McPheron said. “Therefore, we are adjusting the end of the academic calendar for spring semester so that there are nearly the same number of days for education.”

In a Thursday email sent to the university community, University President Michael V. Drake said Ohio State would suspend all in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester and extend spring break until March 22 because of COVID-19. Students living in residence halls began moving out Saturday and will continue through March 22.

The email did not include whether commencement will be affected by this change. It is currently scheduled for May 3.

The University of Michigan canceled its May 2 and 3 commencement events due to COVID-19, according to the university’s website. It is currently evaluating other dates to celebrate the class of 2020.

