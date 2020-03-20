Incoming students for summer and fall semesters will attend a virtual orientation due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Ohio State offices of Student Success and Student Life are creating a “virtual format” for undergraduate orientation for students coming into the university during summer and fall 2020 semesters, according to an email sent to faculty and staff members. Orientation registration for summer and fall terms will also be delayed until at least April, according to the university’s orientation website.

Details of the virtual change are limited. In an email, university spokesperson Ben Johnson said that the process is still ongoing.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time and will share information as we have it,” he said.

The university is delaying registration “out of an abundance of caution” and to allow enough time to plan for the changes, according to the orientation website.

Two members of the university community recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email from University President Michael V. Drake Wednesday. They are self-isolating at home and anyone who was or may have been exposed to the virus have been contacted.

Campus libraries, administrative and academic buildings closed their doors this week, amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

