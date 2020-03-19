D.J. Carton will not return to the court as a Buckeye, as the Ohio State freshman guard announced his intentions to leave the program and enter the transfer portal Thursday.

Carton, the No. 34 overall prospect of the 2019 class out of Bettendorf, Iowa, left the program Jan. 30 citing mental health issues after averaging 10. 4 points per game in 20 games for the Buckeyes during his first collegiate season.

“We 100% support D.J. in this decision and we genuinely wish him all the best moving forward,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said in a statement. “We appreciate all he contributed to our program. We will assist him in any way we can.”

OSU FR D.J. Carton has decided to leave the men’s basketball program to enter the transfer portal.

“We 100% support D.J. in this decision and we genuinely wish him all the best moving forward. We appreciate all he contributed to our program. We will assist him in any way we can.” — Dan Wallenberg (@OSUADAthComm) March 19, 2020

Carton returned to Ohio State for classes Feb. 20, though he did not rejoin the team at that time. Holtmann said there was “a lot that has to happen before that’s even in the conversation,” and said Carton’s health was the top priority.

“I wish Coach Holtmann and my teammates the best of luck next year. Please respect my decision,” Carton said in a statement on social media Thursday.