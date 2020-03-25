Ohio State women’s basketball freshman guard Kierstan Bell announced her intentions to leave the program and enter the transfer portal Wednesday on social media.

“I want to thank the coaching staff, professors, university and most importantly my teammates for being supportive and riding with me throughout this year.” Bell said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Bell was a spark plug off of the bench for the Buckeyes, as she averaged 10.9 points alongside 4.4 rebounds per game. Her contributions earned her a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman team and three Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.

The 6-foot-1 guard from Canton, Ohio, was a highly touted recruit coming out of high school as she was the No. 8 player in the country according to ESPN. In 2019, She earned her third Ohio Ms. Basketball award and joined Lebron James as the only three-time winners of Ohio’s top basketball award.

Bell joins former Buckeye freshman guard Kaelynn Satterfield as a member of the 2019 recruiting class to transfer. The 2019 Ohio State recruiting class was ranked No. 3 by ESPN.

She was suspended for the Dec. 17 win against Sacramento State and missed two key games late in February due to personal reasons.

“I appreciate you all for respecting my decision and supporting it,” Bell said.