The Wexner Center for the Arts has canceled or rescheduled all programming through March 29, according to a statement Thursday from director Johanna Burton.

All education events at the center, such as On-Pause meditation sessions and walk-in tours have been canceled, in addition to film and video programming. Travel restrictions have also led to the postponement of all performing arts events through the end of the semester with plans to reschedule. The Thursday performance of musician La Neve has been canceled.

Melissa Starker, Wexner Center public relations manager, said in an email that its senior staff has been in regular contact with the university throughout the decision-making process. Further request for comment from the university was directed to Burton’s statement.

A universitywide email sent Monday from university President Michael V. Drake announced face-to-face classroom settings will be replaced by virtual sessions through March 30 due to COVID-19.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 125,795 cases of COVID-19 — the official name of the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization — worldwide, 4,615 deaths and 66,998 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United States has 1,276 confirmed cases, 37 deaths and eight recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins. There are four confirmed cases in Ohio — three in Cuyahoga County, a county in Northeast Ohio where Cleveland is located, and one in Stark County, another county in Northeast Ohio. According to the 2020 spring semester 15th day enrollment report, 3,913 Ohio State students are from Cuyahoga County and 903 are from Stark County.

In addition to event cancellations and postponements, the Wexner Center’s hours will be restricted. The galleries and store will close at 6 p.m. until further notice.

Those who have already purchased tickets for Wexner Center events will be contacted about refund options. Questions can be directed to the patron services desk at 614-292-3535.