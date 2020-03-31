The Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State’s director of radiology, Jeannie Danker, has died due to COVID-19.

Danker, who died Sunday, worked at the medical center for more than 30 years, a statement said.

“We will miss her friendship as well as her leadership and commitment to our institution,” the statement reads. “We extend our deepest sympathies to Jeannie’s family and those close to her.”

The family requests privacy at this time, the statement said.

Two other health care workers in Ohio have died due to COVID-19, Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton said at a press conference Monday.

As of publication, 39 people have died in Ohio due to COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Confirmed cases in Ohio now total 1,933 with 475 hospitalizations and 163 people in Intensive Care Units.

This story was updated at 12:46 p.m. with the family’s request for privacy.