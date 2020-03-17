The Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State is postponing some elective surgeries starting Thursday due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The medical center is suspending surgeries that are not necessary to avoid death, permanent dysfunction or progression of a disease, according to a press release Tuesday. The suspension is expected to last for at least two weeks at all university hospitals and outpatient facilities.

The press release said the postponements were consistent with recommendations from the U.S. Surgeon General and the American College of Surgeons.

The postponements will conserve supplies and equipment necessary to care for patients with COVID-19 and to save beds and reduce the chance of exposure of the viral disease for medical staff, according to the press release.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio with 14 hospitalizations across 12 counties. There are 333 people currently under health supervision in the state.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 185,067 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide.

On Tuesday, Ohio State also postponed the spring commencement without a new date, according to an email sent to students.

Click here to view our continuing coverage of COVID-19.