Ohio State women’s basketball pulled out a tight victory Saturday to earn a spot in the Big Ten Tournament championship for the first time since 2018.

The Buckeyes (21-11, 14-7 Big Ten) topped rival Michigan (21-11, 12-9) 66-60. They will get a shot at the Big Ten title in a matchup with top-seeded Maryland Sunday.

Ohio State’s offense struggled in the early phases of the game, but found success a balanced attack as each Buckeye starter finished with double-digit points.

They were led by freshman guard Madison Greene, who had 13 points as she found success getting to the charity stripe, shooting 7-of-7 from the foul-line.

Sophomore forward Dorka Juhasz led the Buckeye offense throughout the game, finishing with her sixth double-double in seven games. She finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Wolverine sophomore forward Naz Hillmon continued her string of strong performances as she finished a double-double with a game-high 22 points and 16 rebounds.

Hillmon shot 10-of-21 from the field as Michigan’s offense sputtered outside of her contributions. The rest of the team shot a just combined 14-for-46 from the field.

The Buckeye defense forced Michigan miscues as the Wolverines turned the ball over 12 times. Junior guard Braxtin Miller and freshman guard Jacy Sheldon led the Buckeye defense with three steals each.

Michigan dominated the glass, holding a 45-32 rebounding advantage. The Wolverines crashed the offensive boards to finish with 21 offensive rebounds.

In the title game the Buckeyes will face a Maryland team that blew them out twice this season. Maryland bested Ohio State 72-62 Jan. 6 and 85-65 Jan. 30.

The Buckeyes and Terrapins tip off at 6 p.m. Sunday in Indianapolis.