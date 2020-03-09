Ohio State women’s basketball’s Cinderella run in the Big Ten Tournament ended with a runner-up finish on Sunday.

The Buckeyes’ (21-12, 14-8 Big Ten) unlikely run hit a wall in their matchup with No. 6 Maryland (28-4, 19-2), as they fell 82-65.

Ohio State came out of the gates quick, jumping out to a 22-20 lead at the end of the first quarter. From there it was all Maryland, which outscored the Buckeyes 62-33 over the final three frames.

The Buckeye offense struggled throughout the game, shooting just 38 percent from the field and beyond the arc. It had trouble getting to the free throw line too, shooting just six from the charity stripe, all of them by freshman guard Madison Greene.

Sophomore forward Dorka Juhasz was a bright spot in the Buckeye offense, scoring a game-high 20 points on 8-of-18 from the field.

Freshman guard Kierstan Bell provided help from the bench, finishing with 13 points alongside a team-high six rebounds.

Maryland found its success in transition as it outscored the Buckeyes 18-4 in fastbreak points. The Terrapins also dominated the glass, holding a 48-31 rebounding advantage.

Terrapin senior forward Stephanie Jones led Maryland as she finished with a double-double, scoring 18 points alongside 10 rebounds. Freshman guard Ashley Owusu added a double-double of her own, finishing with 17 points and 11 assists.

Ohio State will find out its seeding in the NCAA Tournament on March 16 at 7 p.m. on ESPN’s selection show.