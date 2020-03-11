Ohio State women’s lacrosse suffered its fourth loss of the season, and the third in four games, Tuesday on the road.

The Buckeyes (5-4) fell short against Towson (3-4) 21-14 in Towson, Maryland.

Ohio State junior midfielder Ali Beekhuizen was the leading scorer for the Buckeyes with four goals. Seven others contributed to the team’s 14-goal total.

Towson senior attackman Abbe Mona and junior attackman Kaitlin Thornton nearly outscored Ohio State by themselves with a combined total of 12 goals.

The Tigers took control of the game early on, scoring a goal in less than a minute.

Towson piled on three additional goals before the Buckeyes netted their first.

Ohio State freshman midfielder Caly OBrien scored the first goal for the Buckeyes. However, the team could not even the score, as Towson went on to score three consecutive goals to bring the score to 7-2.

At the end of the first period Ohio State turned up the heat and went on a three-goal streak, kicked off by freshman attackman Ashley Turner.

The Buckeyes scored the first goal of the second half, followed by eight others in the period.

It was no match for the Tigers, who scored 13 goals.

The Tigers ended the game with a three-goal streak, shutting out all hopes of a Buckeye comeback.

Ohio State will continue its season on the road against John Hopkins at 1 p.m. March 14.