Redshirt senior Kollin Moore and senior Luke Pletcher captured individual Big Ten titles Sunday in a third-place team finish for Ohio State wrestling.

Ohio State scored 112 team points throughout the tournament, more than all except Iowa –– the conference champion –– and Nebraska. The Buckeyes entered the weekend seeking their third Big Ten title in four years.

Pletcher got the chance to avenge his lone loss on the season against Penn State junior Nick Lee. Pletcher and Lee were seeded at No. 2 and No. 1 in the 141-pound bracket. The two met in the championship match.

Pletcher and Lee were tied 4-4 in the final period, but a double-leg takedown with 50 seconds remaining secured a 6-5 decision win and Big Ten title for the Buckeye.

Moore was dominant on his way to the first-place match. Moore, the No. 1 seed at 197 pounds, faced a familiar foe in Nebraska redshirt junior Eric Schultz, the No. 2-seed. Moore was in control of the whole match, earning a riding time bonus and scoring multiple takedowns in a 4-1 decision.

With the win, Moore clinched his third Big Ten title.

Ohio State redshirt freshman Sammy Sasso entered as the No. 1 seed at 149 pounds, but lost in the finals to Iowa senior and No. 2 seed Pat Lugo in a 2-1 decision.

Ohio State sophomore Malik Heinselman –– No. 11 seed at 125-pounds –– claimed a seventh-place finish after defeating Michigan State redshirt senior and No. 12 seed Logan Griffin in an 8-4 decision. Because of his bracket-busting performance, Heinselman qualified to compete in the NCAA Championships.

Heinselman earned his bid by pinning Minnesota redshirt freshman and No. 3 seed Patrick McKee and defeating redshirt freshman and No. 4 seed Justin Cardani in a 4-0 decision.

Ohio State redshirt senior Rocky Jordan battled against Purdue junior Max Lyon in the fifth-place match at 184 pounds. Jordan, the No. 6 seed, defeated No. 11 seed Lyon in the first round with a 7-1 decision. Jordan came out on top once more, showing off his riding skills in a 6-1 decision for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State will head home before making its way to Minneapolis for the NCAA Championships March 19.