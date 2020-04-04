Ohio State has extended the cancellation of university events due to the COVID-19 outbreak until July 6, University President Michael V. Drake said in a universitywide email Friday night.

“This is a very difficult and challenging time for the world,” Drake said. “Many are suffering from the disease or have lost loved ones, and all of us are affected by the many changes this pandemic has brought. At the same time, we are coming together and responding in ways that are inspiring.”

He also announced that indoor recreational sports facilities, the Ohio Union, Younkin Success Center, university libraries and bookstores will remain closed until further notice. No additional university events will be scheduled until July 6 and this will be reevaluated as the situation evolves, the email said.

“At this time, only critical services are maintained physically on campus,” Drake said. “As with all current restrictions, we will continue to monitor and extend restrictions, if needed, or end them early.”

Drake also extended the university’s state of emergency, which was originally announced March 22 and is reviewed on a weekly basis, to April 10. The state of emergency allows leaders at Ohio State to use Disaster Leave (Policy 6.28) and gives the university “flexibility in making a variety of financial decisions over an extended period if necessary,” a March 22 email said.

