An incident of criminal damaging was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred between midnight and 6 a.m. April 6 on East 14th Avenue near North High Street. According to the online police log, an unknown person broke the right rear window of the victim’s vehicle. Nothing was reported stolen.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred between 10:30 and 11 a.m. April 6 on East Lane Avenue near Indianola Avenue. According to the online police log, the victim left his residence with the door unlocked because his roommate was in the basement doing work. The victim stated that the roommate heard footsteps but thought that it was another roommate. The victim later realized that someone had gone through the residence and took a laptop valued at $1,300.

An incident of criminal damaging was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred between 3:30 and 10 a.m. April 7 on East 12th Avenue near North High Street. According to the online police log, an unknown person broke the driver’s-side rear window. Nothing was reported stolen.

An incident of criminal damaging was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred at 1 a.m. Thursday on West Northwood Avenue near Neil Avenue. According to the online police log, officers were dispatched to reports of somebody breaking into cars. Officers then located a male matching the description and spotted several vehicles with broken windows.

An assault was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred at 8:10 p.m. Saturday on North High Street near East 11th Avenue. According to the online police log, the suspect was intoxicated and displaying disorderly conduct on a public transit bus. When the suspect was ordered off the bus, he claimed he had COVID-19 and spit in the bus driver’s face. The suspect was later detained and charged with assault.

An incident of criminal damaging was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred at 3 a.m. Saturday on East 18th Avenue near North High Street. According to the online police log, the victim said she heard her neighbors arguing and throwing bottles, and when she woke up in the morning, she noticed the sunroof of her vehicle was broken.