While former Ohio State wide receiver Austin Mack wasn’t selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, he will get his shot in NFL training camp after signing with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent.

Mack is coming off of his best season as a Buckeye, reigning in career highs in receptions, yards and touchdowns. He capped off his senior campaign with a season-high six catches for 54 yards against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana native got off to a strong start in his junior season as he had 26 receptions, 331 yards and a touchdown until he was sidelined with a foot injury after eight games played.

In four seasons at Ohio State, Mack collected 79 catches, 1,050 yards and six touchdowns in 45 games played in the scarlet and gray.