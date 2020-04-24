Former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft by the Washington Redskins.

Young was considered to be a lock for a top-3 selection throughout the draft process following his breakout junior season with the Buckeyes.

He racked up an NCAA-best 16.5 sacks, setting Ohio State’s school record, and ranked No. 4 in tackles for loss with 21 over the past season despite a two-game suspension for violating NCAA rules.

The Maryland native’s play earned him numerous honors including the Bronko Nagurski and Chuck Bendarik awards, a first-team All-Big Ten selection and a consensus first-team All-American nod.

Over his full career at Ohio State, Young collected 30.5 sacks, 40.5 tackles for loss, and nine forced fumbles in 34 games.

Young joins Joey and Nick Bosa as the only Ohio State defensive ends taken in the top five picks in the history of the draft, the former was selected with the third pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and the latter was selected with the second pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.