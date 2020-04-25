The Jacksonville Jaguars selected former Ohio State defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton with the No. 73 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hamilton becomes the second Ohio State defensive lineman to be taken in the 2020 NFL Draft and the 12th since 2010.

The Ohio native put together a final campaign that included 28 tackles and six sacks. Hamilton came into his fifth season in the program with only one sack before honing the skill for the 2019 Buckeyes.

Hamilton started all 14 games in 2019 and was named third-team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and media.

Hamilton found the end zone once in his career when he scooped a fumble for a touchdown against TCU in 2018.

Hamilton finished his Ohio State career with a record of 61-7.