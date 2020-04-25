For the fifth time since 2012, a former Ohio State running back was taken in the 2020 NFL Draft when J.K. Dobbins was selected with the No. 55 pick by the Baltimore Ravens Friday.

Dobbins, who burst onto the scene as a true freshman, put together a historically great career with Ohio State in three seasons.

After rushing for 1,403 yards in 2017, the Texas native took a step back the next season in a shared backfield with Mike Weber, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In his junior campaign, Dobbins elevated his game to another level. Rushing for 2,003 yards, Dobbins broke Eddie George’s school record for most rushing yards in a season.

In his career, Dobbins tallied 4,459 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns. The final game of his career would be a tale of two halves, as an ankle injury late in the second quarter of the Fiesta Bowl spoiled his momentum.

Dobbins finished his Ohio State career as No. 2 in career rushing yards. Only Archie Griffin, with 5,589 rushing yards, has more.