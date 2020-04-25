Former Ohio State graduate-transfer offensive lineman Jonah Jackson was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

Jackson joined the Buckeyes this past season after four years at Rutgers. He endured a 11-37 record over his four years with the Scarlet Knights before he made an impact at starting left guard with the Buckeyes en route to a 13-1 season.

The Pennsylvania native helped the Buckeye offensive line propel the Ohio State offense to the fourth-most yards and third-most points in the country this past season.

When the season ended, Jackson picked up first-team All-Big Ten honors for his efforts.

He was also a key member of the 2018 Rutgers offensive line which finished 2nd in the Big Ten with just 1.33 sacks allowed per game.

Jackson put together a solid NFL Combine appearance where he finished in the top ten among linemen in the bench press (28 reps) and three-cone drill (7.83 seconds).