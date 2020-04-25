Former Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill was selected with the No. 220 pick in the seventh round of the NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers Saturday.

Hill led the Buckeyes in receptions in both his sophomore and senior seasons. He remained a steady hand for Ohio State throughout their run of three straight Big Ten titles over the past three seasons.

He finished his college career with the most receptions of any Buckeye in school history with 201. He added 2,332 receiving yards, which ranks No. 6 all time for the program, and 20 touchdowns over the course of his career.

In his senior season, he racked up 636 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. His production earned him an All-Big Ten team honorable mention.

The Arkansas native caught a pass in 48 consecutive games, tying Gary Williams’ record, and was the first receiver in school history to have three seasons of 50 or more receptions.