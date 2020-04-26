With the quartet of undrafted former Ohio State position players signing free agent deals in the wake of the 2020 NFL Draft, and the decision of former defensive tackle Robert Landers still pending, a former special teamer inked his own contract Saturday.

Long snapper Liam McCullough is heading to Las Vegas to join the Raiders as an undrafted free agent.

McCullough rattled off 577 consecutive snaps without a miscue from 2016 through ‘19, starting all four seasons at the position for the Buckeyes. He registered just one errant snap in that entire time frame.

He was named a finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award, given annually to the nation’s best long snapper, for his efforts in 2019.