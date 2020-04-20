Ohio State’s lead in the 2021 class recruiting rankings grew again Monday with another four-star commitment.

Jantzen Dunn, a four-star athlete from Bowling Green, Kentucky, selected the Buckeyes over offers from Oklahoma, Tennessee and USC among others.

Dunn is the No. 248 overall prospect in the country and No. 15-rated athlete. He also grades out as the No. 3 player from the state of Kentucky.

With the commitment, Ohio State now holds a 64-point edge on North Carolina for the No. 1 class in the country.