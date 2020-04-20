Ohio State’s lead in the 2021 class recruiting rankings grew again Monday with another four-star commitment.
Jantzen Dunn, a four-star athlete from Bowling Green, Kentucky, selected the Buckeyes over offers from Oklahoma, Tennessee and USC among others.
Committed ⭕️⭕️⭕️ pic.twitter.com/8HBN2PrGCv
— Jantzen Dunn (@JantzenDunn) April 20, 2020
Dunn is the No. 248 overall prospect in the country and No. 15-rated athlete. He also grades out as the No. 3 player from the state of Kentucky.
With the commitment, Ohio State now holds a 64-point edge on North Carolina for the No. 1 class in the country.