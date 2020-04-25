After not hearing his name called in the 2020 NFL Draft, former Ohio State tight end Rashod Berry signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent Saturday.

Berry fell out of the Buckeye starting offense last season in favor of then-redshirt junior Luke Farrell and then-sophomore Jeremy Ruckert. He hauled in two catches for 20 yards in his 2019 campaign.

He started his college career as a defensive lineman, and returned to those roots when he played both defensive tackle and tight end in two games last season. He was the first Buckeye to play on both sides of the ball in a game since Zach Boren played linebacker and fullback in 2012.

Berry finished his five-year career with the Buckeyes with 17 receptions, 198 yards and four touchdowns. One of those touchdowns came in the 2019 Rose Bowl, when he hauled in a one-yard touchdown pass from former quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

The Lorain, Ohio native did not receive an invite to the NFL Combine and was unable to showcase his talents at the Ohio State pro day after it was canceled due to COVID-19.