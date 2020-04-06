The future has looked bleak for Ohio State at the point guard position this offseason, but the Buckeyes added one for its 2021-22 campaign Monday in junior Bucknell transfer Jimmy Sotos.

Freshman point guard D.J. Carton, a former four-star prospect, transferred from the program after showing great potential as the team’s No. 3 scorer, leaving the Buckeyes with just one true point guard on their roster for 2020-21 in rising redshirt senior CJ Walker.

Sotos announced his commitment to Ohio State Monday on social media and will sit out the 2020-21 season in compliance with NCAA rules before returning for his senior campaign.

Sotos saw a gradual rise in scoring production in his three years at Bucknell, going from 4.8 points per game as a freshman to 11.5 this past season. He’s led the Bison in assists each of the past two campaigns.

The Illinois native also shot 37 percent from 3 in 2019-20.

With Walker graduating after this year and no recruits committed at the position, Sotos currently projects as Ohio State’s lone point guard for 2021-22.