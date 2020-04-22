Jaelen Gill may soon get his chance to be a key contributor in a college offense, but it won’t be at Ohio State.

The redshirt sophomore wide receiver from Westerville, Ohio, will enter the transfer portal, Lettermen Row first reported Wednesday.

Gill was the No. 30 overall prospect in the class of 2018, and the No. 2 player in the state of Ohio. Gill played high school football at Westerville South, and entered the program a versatile athlete with potential to play the H-back position, getting carries out of the backfield or catching passes.

With just seven catches and 62 yards from scrimmage in two seasons on the field though, Gill’s role was too limited to show off his highly touted potential.

The highlight of Gill’s Ohio State tenure came on a 32-yard catch-and-run touchdown against Rutgers this past season, when he dragged a defender into the end zone after shedding several would-be tacklers.

But competition in the Ohio wide receiver room is only getting steeper, as the Buckeyes’ 2020 recruiting class features four of the top 16 wideout prospects in the nation.