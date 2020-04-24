Former Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah was selected as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions Thursday.

After a breakout junior season, Okudah increased his draft stock to a point where the Texas native was the top defensive back selection in the NFL Draft.

Okudah came to Ohio State as a highly sought out recruit and finished his career with 83 tackles, three interceptions and 19 pass deflections.

The 2019 season proved to be a prosperous one for Okudah, who intercepted the first three passes of his career while becoming the first Ohio State cornerback to be named a unanimous All-American. Okudah joins Jack Tatum, Michael Doss and Malik Hooker as the only defensive backs in Ohio State history to earn the unanimous All-American honor.

The selection of Okudah followed the selection of his former teammate Chase Young. The selection of Okudah now makes 17 Ohio State players drafted in the first round since 2010, with six being cornerbacks.

Okudah is the first Ohio State cornerback to be selected in the first round since Denzel Ward was selected No. 4 in 2018.