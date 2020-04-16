D.J. Carton will start the next chapter of his college basketball career at Marquette, as the former Ohio State guard committed to the program on social media Wednesday.

Carton, the No. 34 overall prospect of the 2019 class out of Bettendorf, Iowa, announced he would enter the transfer portal and leave Ohio State March 19.

The athletic point guard took a leave of absence from the program Jan. 30 citing mental health issues after averaging 10. 4 points per game in 20 games for the Buckeyes during his first collegiate season.

“We 100% support D.J. in this decision and we genuinely wish him all the best moving forward,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said in a statement March 19. “We appreciate all he contributed to our program. We will assist him in any way we can.”

Carton was the first of three early departures from the Buckeyes since the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Freshman forward Alonzo Gaffney announced he would leave to pursue professional opportunities March 22, and sophomore guard Luther Muhammad entered the transfer portal April 5, joining Arizona State Tuesday.