Luther Muhammad will head west to join the Arizona State men’s basketball program, he announced Tuesday on social media.

The former Buckeye guard announced he would be transferring out of Ohio State April 5 after two seasons with head coach Chris Holtmann in Columbus, Ohio.

The 6-foot-3 shooting guard scored seven points per game in 28 starts for the Buckeyes this past season, and his best stretch came late in the season. In the final eight games, Muhammad averaged 9.5 points a game, including a season-high 22-point outburst against Maryland.

Muhammad was the third early departure from the program since the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak, as freshman guard D.J. Carton and freshman forward Alonzo Gaffney both announced their exits in the weeks preceding Muhammad’s transfer.

Holtmann said he wished Muhammad the best in his next destination on a teleconference earlier Tuesday, though he didn’t specifically address the reasons Muhammad opted to leave the program.

“The reality is you are always keeping constant evaluation of what fits best, and if a young man says, ‘Hey, this is what I want,’ and in good faith, you don’t feel like it’s best for him or for the program, then I think naturally those honest conversations are gonna happen,” Holtmann said.