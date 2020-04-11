Ohio State men’s basketball added depth to its point guard position Saturday as Utah State graduate transfer Abel Porter announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on social media.

Immediately eligible in the 2020-21 season, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard addresses a roster need for Ohio State. Freshman guard D.J. Carton entered the transfer portal March 19, leaving redshirt junior C.J. Walker as the lone point guard returning for the Buckeyes next season.

Ohio State picked up Bucknell transfer guard Jimmy Sotos this past Monday, but he will sit out the 2020-21 season in compliance with NCAA rules before he returns for his season year.

Porter averaged 5.6 points and 3.2 assists per game as a redshirt junior for Utah State this past season, and his commitment would fill Ohio State’s 13th scholarship slot for the upcoming year after freshman forward Alonzo Gaffney and sophomore guard Luther Muhammad joined Carton in departing from the program this offseason.