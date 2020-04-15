Students violating Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order by having mass gatherings will no longer receive warnings before being issued citations.

In a news release Wednesday posted to Twitter by Columbus Police, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said that despite warnings, large gatherings continue to occur — particularly in the University District and short-term rentals. Columbus Police’s original policy was to warn those in violation about potential sanctions before citing them, but Klein said warnings are “no longer enough.”

“To address this community-wide health emergency, we need community-wide compliance,” Klein said in the release.

The decision comes after a universitywide email sent April 7 by University Police Chief Kimberly Spears-McNatt and Columbus Chief of Police Thomas Quinlan reminding students that large groups likely violate the stay-at-home order — which DeWine extended until May 1. In addition to recommending social distancing, the order prohibits all gatherings of non-household members.

Columbus Police received 10 complaints April 3-5 about gatherings occurring in the University District. Sgt. James Fuqua, Columbus Police public information officer, previously said that if gatherings continued, there would be “severe consequences.”

Fuqua said Wednesday that Columbus Police is committed to following Klein’s directions, and that this shift should not come as a surprise.

“Now we are taking the natural progression to more aggressive enforcement for everyone’s safety,” Fuqua said.

Those found violating the order will be charged with second degree misdemeanors, the release states. Second degree misdemeanors carry a maximum penalty of $750 fine and 90 days in jail, Columbus Police Deputy Chief Michael Woods said in a statement.

