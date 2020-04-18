Ohio State will be under a state of emergency for at least another week, according to a Saturday universitywide email.

University President Michael V. Drake extended the university’s state of emergency due to COVID-19 to April 24. The state of emergency, which was originally announced March 22 and is reviewed on a weekly basis, allows leaders at Ohio State to use Disaster Leave (Policy 6.28) and gives the university “flexibility in making a variety of financial decisions over an extended period if necessary,” the email said

Drake also said the university is assessing construction projects and has identified which projects can be modified or slowed during the pandemic, including construction of the Department of Theatre building in the Arts District and construction of the Interdisciplinary Health Sciences Center.

“All of our planned projects remain important to the support of our patient care, research and teaching missions,” Drake said.