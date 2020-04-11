Ohio State will be under a state of emergency for at least another week, according to a Saturday universitywide email.

University President Michael V. Drake extended the university’s state of emergency due to COVID-19 to April 17. The state of emergency, which was originally announced March 22 and is reviewed on a weekly basis, allows leaders at Ohio State to use Disaster Leave (Policy 6.28) and gives the university “flexibility in making a variety of financial decisions over an extended period if necessary,” the email said.

Drake also asked all colleges and support units to prepare budget scenarios for fiscal year 2021 “covering a wide range of possibilities” as a planning exercise in light of the “unknown future.”

“As responsible stewards of the resources entrusted to us, we must plan for multiple contingencies while maintaining and advancing patient care, research and teaching and protecting our students, faculty and staff,” the email said.