Ohio State women’s basketball will lose another player to the transfer portal, as sophomore guard Janai Crooms announced her intention to leave the school Thursday on social media.

Crooms played a key role off of the bench last season for the Buckeyes, where she averaged 6.8 points and 3.3 assists per game. She was a major factor in the Buckeyes’ run to the Big Ten title game as she led the team with 15 assists and averaged 8.8 points per game.

In her two years at Ohio State, Crooms averaged 7.8 points and 2.8 assists per game.

“I want to send a final thank you to my teammates for becoming my sisters for life,” Crooms said in a statement on Twitter. “I love each and every one of you and am so grateful for everything you’ve done for me over the past two years.”

This is the fourth transfer from the program since the start of the 2019 regular season, as the Buckeyes are still reeling from their losses of freshmen Kierstan Bell, Aixa Wone Aranaz and Kaelynn Satterfield.