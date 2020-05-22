Women’s hockey fifth-year Jincy Dunne and wrestling fifth-year Kollin Moore were selected to represent Ohio State as 2020 Big Ten Medal of Honor recipients.

The Big Ten Medal of Honor is awarded to the top men’s and women’s student-athletes at each Big Ten institution that exemplify both academic and athletic success. Out of the near 9,500 Big Ten student-athletes, just 28 obtain the honor each year.

Dunne concluded her playing career as a two-time Western Collegiate Hockey Association Defensive Player of the Year alongside three All-WCHA First Team selections. She garnered honors as an Academic All-Big Ten honoree and Ohio State Scholar-Athlete.

Dunne is the first women’s ice hockey player to earn the Big Ten Medal of Honor.

Moore ranks No. 8 in Ohio State history with a .909 career winning percentage to go along with his three Big Ten championships and 2019 appearance in the NCAA finals.

He earned a 27-0 record in his final season to claim the NCAA Championship top seed.

Moore claimed Academic All-Big Ten and Ohio State Scholar-Athlete honors. He is the sixth Ohio State wrestler to earn the Big Ten Medal of Honor.