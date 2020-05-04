The Big Ten has extended its suspension of all organized team activities until June 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Big Ten extended the suspension in order to provide more time for both the conference and the individual universities to work with medical experts on appropriate next steps. The statement also included that the top priority of the conference is to ensure the health and wellbeing of all of its members.

The suspension was originally extended from its March 27 deadline to May 4.

This extension also includes the conference’s previous ban on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities.

The conference stated that it will re-evaluate the situation at the end of the extended suspension.