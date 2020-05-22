This year’s Breakaway Music Festival has been canceled in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, the festival’s promoter Prime Social Group announced Thursday.

The 2020 Breakaway Music Festival was scheduled to visit Columbus at MAPFRE Stadium Aug. 28-29 in what would have been the event’s fifth-consecutive year in the city. Known for its electronic and hip-hop infused music, the festival has featured artists such as Halsey, Khalid and Kendrick Lamar in past years.

According to the Breakaway Music Festival website, the Breakaway Festival team is offering to honor those who have already purchased tickets to this year’s event for next year’s, along with including an additional ticket and Breakaway merch bundles.

“The entire Breakaway team is fully committed to the return of Breakaway in 2021 and we have already started the planning process for next year’s events,” a message on the Breakaway Music Festival website read. “Most importantly, we’re yearning to Leave It All Behind (especially now!) and make more memories with all of you again. Until then, stay safe, stay healthy, and be kind to one another.”

The team is currently working on finalizing the festival’s 2021 dates, according to its website.