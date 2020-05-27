A theft from a motor vehicle was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred May 19 at midnight on East Northwood Avenue near Tuller Street. According to the online police log, the victim stated unknown person(s) removed a pocket knife and $15 in assorted coins from his vehicle.

A theft from a motor vehicle was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred May 19 at midnight on East Oakland Avenue near Williams Street. According to the online police log, the victim stated unknown person(s) broke the rear window of the vehicle and removed a backpack containing climbing equipment.

A theft was reported to University Police as having occurred May 19 at 11 p.m. at Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital.

A theft from a motor vehicle was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred May 19 at 3 a.m. on East 18th Avenue near North Pearl Street. According to the online police log, the victim stated an unknown person broke the rear passenger window of his vehicle and stole a backpack, MacBook and Apple AirPods worth a total of $1,200.

An incident of public indecency was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred May 20 at 2:31 a.m. in a parking lot at the corner of North High and East Hudson Streets. According to the online police log, the suspect pulled out and exposed his penis to the victim — listed in the log as society — resulting in his arrest by an onlooking police officer.

Columbus Police responded to multiple calls of gunshots near Indiana and East Maynard Avenues May 20 at 4:07 a.m. According to the online police log, the residence, an AirBnB, was struck at least once by gunfire and multiple shell casings were found around the property. Two people were detained but both denied knowledge of the gunfire. No firearms were recovered and a vehicle on the street was later reported to have been struck by seven bullets.

A motor vehicle theft was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred May 20 at 6 a.m. on East Fifth Avenue near Summit Street. According to the online police log, the victim reported his locked vehicle was stolen from the rear of his property.

A theft was reported to University Police as having occurred May 20 at 6 a.m. in the Buckeye Village area.

A theft was reported to University Police as having occurred May 20 at 8 a.m. in the Buckeye Village area.

A theft from the GNC store on North High Street near Woodruff Avenue was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred May 20 at 3 p.m. According to the online police log, an unknown suspect attempted to distract the complainant while a second unknown suspect placed $100 worth of testosterone supplements in her black purse and fled the store.

An assault was reported to University Police as having occurred Thursday at 2 p.m. at the James Cancer Hospital.

An assault was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Thursday at 5:22 p.m. on East Hudson Street near Indianola Avenue. According to the online police log, the victims and suspects each stated the opposite party assaulted them due to a road-rage incident.

An incident of criminal mischief, defined as knowingly moving, defacing, damaging, destroying or otherwise improperly tampering with the property of another, was reported to University Police as having occurred Friday at 12:20 a.m. on Kinnear Road near the OSU Driving Simulation Laboratory.

An incident of trespassing was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Friday at 6:40 p.m. at the UDF on the corner of East Hudson Street and Indianola Avenue. According to the online police log, the suspect was arrested and released with a court summons.

A theft and incident of resisting arrest was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Friday at 7:45 p.m. at the High Street Kroger near East Sixth Avenue. According to the online police log, the suspect attempted to flee the store with a cart full of assorted groceries, including desserts and candy, and was arrested after initially resisting by force.

A theft of a rear license plate was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Friday at 9 p.m. on North Fourth Street near East Lane Avenue. According to the online police log, the victim stated he “did not want to prosecute and just wanted his property back.”

An incident of criminal damaging was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Friday at 11 p.m. on Neil Avenue near West Norwich Avenue. According to the online police log, unknown suspect(s) damaged the victim’s vehicle door, mirror and front panel.

An incident of criminal trespassing was reported to University Police as having occurred Sunday at 9:13 p.m. at Ohio Stadium.

A theft from a motor vehicle was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Saturday at 10:30 p.m. on Chittenden Avenue near Indianola Avenue. According to the online police log, the victim stated a camera worth $3,000 was stolen.

A burglary was reported to Columbus police as having occurred Sunday at 10 p.m. on Iuka Avenue near Indianola Avenue. According to the online police log, the victim stated unknown suspect(s) pried open a small window next to a porch door in order to unlock a door, gain entry and steal a key to the property. No other losses were reported.

A burglary was reported to Columbus police as having occurred Sunday at 4 p.m. on East Frambes Avenue near Tuller Street. According to the online police log, one of the victims returned to the property to find asphalt thrown through a window and multiple bedrooms had been “rifled through and torn apart.”

A theft was reported to University Police as having occurred Monday at 2:30 a.m. at the Neil Avenue Building.