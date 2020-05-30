In a universitywide email, University President Michael V. Drake addressed the protests that occurred in downtown Columbus, Ohio, and which a small group came to campus for less than a half-hour.

In the email, Drake asked the university community to “use this weekend to reflect on the horrific events of the past week and specifically on what we as individuals, as a community, and as a nation must do to prevent crimes like this from happening again.”

On Friday, Drake made posts on social media and released a brief statement but had not sent out a universitywide statement until Saturday evening.

Ohio State students have participated in the protests in downtown for the last three days. At least one student, Seth Towns, was detained by Columbus Police Friday.

Towns, a player on the men’s Ohio State basketball team, was released shortly after.

Saturday’s protest began peacefully but turned violent when protesters threw objects at police near the Statehouse. Police responded with tear gas and pepper spray.

A state of emergency was declared and protesters were ordered to disperse.

In a 5 p.m. press conference, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the Ohio National Guard to supplement the actions of Columbus Police.

A curfew was instated for Columbus, Ohio, starting at 10 p.m. Saturday and will end Sunday at 6 a.m.