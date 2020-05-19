After just seven catches in two seasons at Ohio State, Jaelen Gill will look to start anew at Boston College.

The redshirt sophomore wide receiver announced Tuesday that he will join the Eagles less than a month after he entered the transfer portal April 22.

The Ohio native played high school football at Westerville South, and committed to Ohio State as the No. 2 prospect in the state in 2018.

Gill’s potential flashed during a 32-yard touchdown catch against Rutgers last season, but between the scarce offensive production and influx of talent at the wide receiver position from Ohio State’s 2020 recruiting class, Gill decided his future was not in Columbus, Ohio.

The former Buckeye will join a Boston College team that went 6-7 in 2019. The Eagles accounted for 2,288 passing yards the past season, but redshirt junior quarterback Anthony Brown transferred to Oregon while redshirt junior quarterback Dennis Grosel is returning for the 2020 season.