If Ohio State plays against Oregon in September, it will likely occur in front of empty seats.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday that large gatherings, including sporting events, concerts, festivals and conventions, will not be able to resume until a treatment or vaccine that can prevent the spread of the coronavirus is created. Ohio State is scheduled to play Oregon at Autzen Stadium Sept. 12.

“I wanted to give Oregonians a sense of what the future holds in terms of large gatherings, and so at this point in time, it’s a recommendation,” Brown said. “We haven’t formally made that decision yet.”

Oregon is scheduled to have home games against North Dakota State, Ohio State and Hawaii in September. Autzen Stadium has a maximum capacity of 54,000 people.