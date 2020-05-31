Sarah Szilagy, Max Garrison, Owen Milnes, Sam Raudins and Jack Long contributed reporting.

Although multiple stores near 11th Avenue and North High Street were damaged Saturday after a day of protests, at the time of publication, one University Police officer said they were not aware of an immediate threat to campus.

Windows were broken at Panera Bread, Abercrombie & Fitch and Five Guys. The Sprint store, GameStop, City G.E.A.R. and an apartment complex’s glass doors were broken, and the Verizon store’s glass storefront was shattered. Further north, the Target on East 17th Avenue and North High Street had broken windows.

The white-and-red patterned Volkswagen car that sat in front of Cazuela’s Mexican Cantina was flipped over, and appeared to be set on fire and spray-painted with the phrase “Fuck 12.”

Potted plants were tipped over and dirt spilled onto the sidewalks of North High Street as the Columbus Police, University Police and armored vehicles circled the area enforcing the curfew implemented Saturday by Mayor Andrew Ginther.

Until further notice, the curfew — which goes from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. — prohibits anyone from being in a public space and was implemented in response to the growing destruction that emerged from protests beginning Thursday that continued Friday and Saturday.

The protests began due to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody Monday and the history of black Americans who died as a result of police use of force.

As of 11:45 p.m., Columbus Police had made 59 arrests.

