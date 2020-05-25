For the first time in school history, an Ohio State men’s tennis player received the Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Rookie of the Year.

Ohio State men’s tennis freshman Cannon Kingsley claimed the nation’s top award for a rookie while also becoming just the fourth Buckeye to be named an All-American as a freshman.

“My first year at Ohio State was everything I could have asked for,” Kingsley said. “Receiving this award shows me that I’m right there with the top tennis players in the country, but also that I need to improve so much more in order to maintain that status.”

Kingsley completed his first collegiate season with a 19-3 record in singles and 10-1 record in doubles play. His signature win came Feb. 9 as he topped then-No. 1 Daniel Cukierman 6-4, 6-2 in the Buckeyes’ victory over No. 1 USC.

The freshman finished the season ranked No. 14 in the country for Division I men’s singles.