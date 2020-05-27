The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee extended the recruiting dead period Wednesday through July 31.

The moratorium on recruiting, which applies to all Division I athletics, now goes beyond its June 30 deadline. First put in place March 13, the dead period has now been extended on three separate occasions.

“The extension maintains consistent recruiting rules for all sports and allows coaches to focus on the student-athletes who may be returning to campus,” M. Grace Calhoun, council chair, said in a statement. “The committee is committed to reviewing the dead period again in late June or early July.”

The committee also announced that strength and conditioning coaches will be allowed to virtually observe voluntary workouts starting June 1, but only at the request of the student-athletes. Coaches will still not be allowed to dictate or conduct the workouts.

Ohio State football players are allowed to return to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 8.