The NCAA adopted a new sexual violence policy Friday that requires student-athletes to report annually to their school if they have been investigated, disciplined or convicted for acts of violence sexual or otherwise.

Beginning in the 2021-22 academic year, a student-athlete may receive penalties determined by the school if they do not fully and accurately disclose these details, according to an NCAA release.

“The action is the latest step by the Association, consistent with its values, in supporting NCAA member schools to address sexual violence on their campuses,” Ohio State President and chair of the board Michael V. Drake said a statement.

Schools will be expected to take “reasonable steps to confirm the information” and share it with other schools if a student-athlete goes to a different university, according to the release. Each school must have policies in place for gathering information about student-athlete conduct at their former school.

This expansion of policy builds upon the NCAA’s August 2017 rule that requires student-athletes, coaches and administrators to participate annual in sexual violence prevention education.