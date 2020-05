On a day the stands of Ohio Stadium should have been teeming with graduates and their proud families, it sat almost empty and silent, save for a white tent, a podium and a microphone.

Instead, Ohio State’s class of 2020 — the university’s largest graduating class to date — celebrated commencement Sunday from their laptops. It was the first of the 424 commencement ceremonies in the university’s history to be held virtually, Melissa Shivers, vice president for student life, said.

