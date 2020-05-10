An Ohio State student was assaulted early Sunday morning between Indianola and East 18th avenues, according to an Ohio State neighborhood safety notice.

According to the notice, a male student was walking alone when at approximately 12:45 a.m., three unknown persons, all male, exited a silver sedan and began physically assaulting the victim. The suspects chased him on foot toward Indianola and East 12th avenues.

One suspect threatened that he had a gun, though the victim reported he did not see a weapon. The suspects drove their vehicle toward the victim before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Columbus Police.