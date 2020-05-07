Ohio bars and restaurants that meet social distancing guidelines will be able to resume outdoor dine-in services May 15 and indoor dine-in services May 22, Gov. Mike DeWine announced at a press conference Thursday.

Establishments will be required to separate tables by at least 6 feet or with physical barriers such as high-back booths or plexiglass, Treva Weaver, chair of the restaurant advisory group charged with planning the reopen, said while joining the press conference virtually. Employees will be required to wear masks unless it poses a safety risk.

Barber shops and hair salons will be allowed to open May 15 if social distancing guidelines are met. This could include wearing masks, only having one customer in the establishment at a time and customers waiting outside rather than in a waiting room, Debbie Penzone, chair of the personal services advisory group, said while joining the press conference virtually.

DeWine ordered the shutdown of bars and restaurants March 15 and barber shops and hair salons March 18.