A second Ohio State swimming and diving coach received Big Ten Coach of the Year honors Wednesday.

Following a season in which the Ohio State women’s swimming and diving team captured the 2020 Big Ten title, coach Bill Dorenkott was awarded with the Big Ten Swimming Coach of the Year.

This is Dorenkott’s first Coach of the Year award since he claimed the honor in 2005 while coaching for Penn State. He has been with Ohio State since 2008, but transitioned from the women’s swimming coach to the director of swimming and diving in 2017.

Dorenkott saw 14 of his swimmers qualify for the NCAA Championships and 19 athletes earn College Swimming Coaches Association of America All-American honors.

Over the past 12 seasons, Dorenkott has amassed a 96-20 record as well as five top-three finishes at the Big Ten Championships.